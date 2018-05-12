International Nurses’ Day: Odisha’s Anita Kumari Parida gets prestigious Florence Nightingale Award

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind today, on International Nurses’ Day, lauded the dedication and contribution of nurses to the nation and stressed on the need for strengthening the nursing sector.

The President conferred the prestigious Florence Nightingale Awards to Odisha’s Anita Kumari Parida, a female health worker from Malkangiri district and 34 others for their outstanding services at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Anita was nominated as one among the 35 awardees for her dedicated contribution during the outbreak of Japanese Encephalities (JE) in 2016, and overall commitment to her duties.

She has been working under Community Health Centre (CHC), Kalimela at Sub Centre Mudakhal of Malkangiri district.

On the occasion, President Kovind said, “Nurses play a very important role in the lives of people and their dedication and services is recognised by all. Nurses are the true nation-builders.”

The entire nation is grateful to the nursing community for their vital role in keeping the country healthy, he said.

The nurses who have been awarded today represent the country’s diversity in unity, the president said.