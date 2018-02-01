Twin City

International mega trade fair in Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Mega Trade Fair

Bhubaneswar: The City is all set to host Home and Decor Exhibition-cum-International Mega Trade fair at Janata Maidan from February 2 to 12.

The 11-day event will be inaugurated by Governor SC Jamir. The exhibition to be conducted by Real Estate Developer Association (REDA) and organised by GS Marketing Associates opens up plenty of opportunities for visitors with display of latest home building projects, interiors, building materials, housing finance and allied industries.

The exhibition would have nine air-conditioned hangers comprising of more than 550 stalls accommodating the real estate activity related participants. Traders and developers from Bangladesh, Thailand, Turkey, Egypt, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal and Myanmar will have 100 stalls in the fair.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Bride files dowry FIR Bride files dowry FIR
8.6K
Headlines

Bride files dowry FIR on wedding day in Odisha
accident accident
1.8K
Headlines

Three of family dead in accident in Dhenkanal
Kalia Kalia
1.2K
Headlines

Jaga-Kalia: Kalia put on ventilator
To Top