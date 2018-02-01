International mega trade fair in Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The City is all set to host Home and Decor Exhibition-cum-International Mega Trade fair at Janata Maidan from February 2 to 12.

The 11-day event will be inaugurated by Governor SC Jamir. The exhibition to be conducted by Real Estate Developer Association (REDA) and organised by GS Marketing Associates opens up plenty of opportunities for visitors with display of latest home building projects, interiors, building materials, housing finance and allied industries.

The exhibition would have nine air-conditioned hangers comprising of more than 550 stalls accommodating the real estate activity related participants. Traders and developers from Bangladesh, Thailand, Turkey, Egypt, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal and Myanmar will have 100 stalls in the fair.