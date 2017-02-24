International cricketers in Twin City for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Bhubaneswar: Twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are going to see several international cricket players for next two weeks, as Odisha is hosting all the Group-B matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy Inter-state one-day tournament that starts from February 25.

The group-B consists up teams like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The matches will be played at KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar, DRIEMS stadium and Barabati stadium in Cuttack.

International and renowned national players like Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant are playing for Delhi while Suresh Raina, Praveen Kumar, Sarfraz Khan will be featured in Uttar Pradesh team. Similarly Kerala will have Sanju Samsan, Tamil Nadu will be with Dinesh Karthik, Molalan Ashwin, Maharashtra will be having Kedar Jadav, Ankit Bawane and Himachal with Rishi Dhawan.

The players have started practising at their respective grounds. The KIIT Stadium is going to host the match between Tripura and Kerala on Saturday while Himachal and Maharashtra will lock horns at DRIEMS ground in Cuttack on the same day. The third match will be played at Barabati stadium in Cuttack between Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

It will be a treat for cricket lovers in the twin cities to see their favourite international and IPL players playing here before they will be in action during the upcoming IPL-10 that will be played in April and May.