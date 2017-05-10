International Court of Justice stays Jadhav’s death sentence

New Delhi: In a late night development on Tuesday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) served a blow to Pakistan by asking it not to carry out execution of Kulbhusan Jadhav, the Indian arrested on charges of espionage.

However, Iran has approached Islamabad to access to the ex-Indian Navy officer.

Paskistan has been claiming that Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan on March 3, 2016 on charges of espionage and that he entered Pakistan through Iran and was awarded death sentence by the country’s military court on April 10.

The order by the Hague-based Court of Justice came a day after India after India filed an appeal on Monday accusing Pakistan of “egregious violations of the Vienna Convention” and seeking a stay on the execution.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter on Wednesday to inform that senior advocate Harish Salve represented India before the ICJ in the Jadhav case.