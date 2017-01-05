Twin City

International cargo operations to soon start at Biju Pattnaik International airport

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
international cargo operations

Bhubaneswar: Within one year of start of domestic cargo operations at Biju Pattnaik International airport, here in the city, the state government being all ready is waiting for the approval from the centre for the start of international cargo operations from the city airport here.

The state government is just awaiting the approval from the Ministry of Finance. All the preparations has been made for commissioning of the services , but with due approval from the centre, there is every planning of starting the services from January this year.

The start of international cargo operations would attract global airlines to fly from the Bhubaneswar airport. Director of the Biju Patnaik International Airport Ramaswamy Mahalingam said that initially the international cargo operations will work from the domestic cargo hub.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

free data free data
4.6K
Business

Airtel offers one year free data for users
barabati ODI barabati ODI
4.6K
Headlines

Online ticket booking for Barabati ODI begins
BSNL BSNL
4.4K
Business

BSNL launches Rs 144 plan: Free unlimited calls for one month
Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award. Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award.
2.4K
Twin City

Odia girl Maitri Monali bagged the KIIT ‘Nanhi Pari-Little Miss India’ title
navy navy
2.0K
Headlines

Indian Navy to get 100 warships next year
To Top