International cargo operations to soon start at Biju Pattnaik International airport

Bhubaneswar: Within one year of start of domestic cargo operations at Biju Pattnaik International airport, here in the city, the state government being all ready is waiting for the approval from the centre for the start of international cargo operations from the city airport here.

The state government is just awaiting the approval from the Ministry of Finance. All the preparations has been made for commissioning of the services , but with due approval from the centre, there is every planning of starting the services from January this year.

The start of international cargo operations would attract global airlines to fly from the Bhubaneswar airport. Director of the Biju Patnaik International Airport Ramaswamy Mahalingam said that initially the international cargo operations will work from the domestic cargo hub.