International cargo operation to start from today at BPIA

Bhubaneswar: The service of International cargo handling operations would commence from the Biju Pattnaik International Airport (BPIA) from today (Friday). Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhy has inaugurated the services.

The Airport Authority of India has earmarked a hall adjacent to the domestic air cargo terminal for the international air cargo terminal.

Representatives of various export associations like seafood, agro food processing industries, handloom and handicrafts exporters and spice exporters has indicated that it will be highly beneficial for the industry and trade to get the export facility at the airport rather than to send it by road to Hyderabad or Kolkata airports.

As per sources, different airlines like Indigo, Vistara, and Air India have been asked to publish a schedule for dispatching cargo to various international destinations in Middle East, far-east and European countries within seven days both for the perishable and non-perishable items.