Interceptor missile tested successfully

Bhubaneswar: An interceptor missile that can hit an incoming ballistic missile has been successfully tested at the Abdul Kalam Island (Wheeler Island) off Odisha coast at 8 am this morning. This is believed to be a significant milestone towards developing a two-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system.

“PDV (Prithvi Defence Vehicle) mission can engage targets at an altitude above 50 km of earth’s atmosphere in the exo-atmosphere region and the interceptor as well as the two-stage target missile were successfully tested, as per Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) sources.

This is DRDO’s latest test towards developing an anti-ballistic missile (ABM) shield, to protect Indian targets against nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles fired from Pakistan or China. As per sources, only US has similar capability.

