Inter-state medicine looter arrested

Bhubaneswar: The railway police on Wednesday have arrested a member of an inter-State medicine robbery gang from Ruchika Market under the Khandagiri police station in the city. The accused was identified as Sonu Panda.

During interrogation, Sonu revealed about a medicine godown in a rented house at Ruchika Market which was used as a hideout by the gang. The police recovered two pistols and four live bullets during the raid at the godown.

It was revealed that the gang has looted medicine worth Rs 17 lakh from a stock of Rs 56 lakh that had arrived by train at the city railway station.

The gang was also found operating in neighbouring Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

Police sources said another associate of the gang has been arrested at Raniganj in West Bengal. A team of Government Railway Police (GRP) will go to West Bengal for further investigations. While some members of the gang are still on the run, a manhunt has been launched by the police to nab them.