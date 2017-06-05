Headlines

Intense heat wave claims 34 lives in State, mercury hovers over 46 degree

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
heat wave

Bhubaneswar: At least thirty four people have died in Odisha this summer due to intense heat wave resulting in sunstroke deaths. Many areas have reported acute shortage of drinking water.

The intense heat wave has taken a toll on the lives of people in the State following which many districts have been recorded as high as 47 degree Celsius.

The maximum numbers of deaths have been reported from Kurda. Four deaths were reported from Cuttack, three from Angul and two each from Balasore, Ganjam, Keonjhar and Nayagarh.

The rising temperature this year has seen water-lines going down to near dry level in lakes, ponds and wells. The combined result is severe scarcity of drinking water in several areas.The districts of Rayagada, Nupada, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Jaipur, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Bargarh and Bolangir also reported several deaths due to sunstroke.

