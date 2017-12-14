Latest News Update

Intel alerts over possible terror attack on Bihar’s Thawe temple

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
terror attack

New Delhi: The intelligence authorities have expressed concern over a possible attack by terrorists on a famous temple in Gopalganj district in Bihar.

According to reports, Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Sheikh Abdul Naeem had activated a sleeper cell in the area and that cell might carry out an attack on Thawe temple in Bihar.

The investigating agencies have been camping in the area, and a detailed report on the situation has also been sent to the Home Ministry. The authorities have sought additional security for the temple an immediate basis.

Lakhs of devotees from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Nepal and West Bengal converge to the temple every week.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.5K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.3K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Hockey World League Hockey World League
827
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top