Inside pictures of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s wedding

Mumbai: After days of intense speculation and denials, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot on Monday in a private ceremony, reportedly at a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto, Italy — one of the most expensive holiday properties in the world.

“Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey”, the couple, said in a joint statement.

The Virat-Anushka wedding was attended only by close family and a few friends. Both bride and groom wore wedding ensembles designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The couple married at a Tuscany resort on Monday and have two receptions planned back home – the first will be held in New Delhi on December 21, the second in Mumbai on December 26, according to sources.

For her mehendi, Anushka @anushkasharma wanted a boho look full of bright colours. Hot pink was her favourite. We created a graphic lehenga in fuchsia pink and Indian orange. It was hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with gota and marori. Artists from The Sabyasachi Art Foundation rendered a beautiful sixties pop print and it was silk screen printed, hand woven Indian silk. Anushka accessorised herself with earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection, a stunning pair of jhumkas crafted in 22k gold with Iranian turquoise, tourmalines, uncut diamonds and Japanese cultured pearls. Custom juttis in hand woven brocade and zardosi completed the look. Virat @virat.kohli opted for a signature khadi kurta churidaar with our classic fuchsia pink textured silk Nehru jacket detailed with the Sabyasachi House blazer buttons. A custom tan leather jutti with a zardosi crest was created for the ensemble. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi

Anushka and Virat will live in Mumbai, in an apartment in Worli, with Virat moving cities from his hometown of Delhi, sources said.

