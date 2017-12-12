Inside pictures of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s wedding

Mumbai: After days of intense speculation and denials, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot on Monday in a private ceremony, reportedly at a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto, Italy — one of the most expensive holiday properties in the world.

“Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey”, the couple, said in a joint statement.

The Virat-Anushka wedding was attended only by close family and a few friends. Both bride and groom wore wedding ensembles designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

@anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:25am PST

The couple married at a Tuscany resort on Monday and have two receptions planned back home – the first will be held in New Delhi on December 21, the second in Mumbai on December 26, according to sources.

Anushka and Virat will live in Mumbai, in an apartment in Worli, with Virat moving cities from his hometown of Delhi, sources said.