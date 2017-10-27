PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Inside pic: Child sacrifice foiled in Bhubaneswar! 8 detained

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Child sacrifice

Bhubaneswar: Locals foiled in an attempt to sacrifice a child at Raghunath Nagar, Dumduma area in the city on Thursday midnight.

The police detained as many as eight persons on Friday at Khandagiri police station for their alleged involvement in attempting to sacrifice a child.

Child sacrifice

The tantric and some of his aides, however, managed to flee from the spot taking the child, as per sources.

According to an eyewitness, “On Thursday midnight at around 12.30 am, around eight to ten people coming to the house in a bolero and four bikes along with a child, who had a flower garland around his neck. When they asked the wife of the owner about it, she shielded by saying that they were conducting a ‘Gruha Shanti’ puja in her house”.

Child sacrifice

Doubting their intentions, the locals informed the police about the incident.

A case has been lodged in the Khandagiri police station in this connection. Police launched a manhunt to nab the key accused.

