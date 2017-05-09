INS Tarkash reaches London under Odia commander Captain Rituraj Sahu

London: Hundreds of UK-based Indians turned out to cheer as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar welcomed an Indian naval frigate- INS Tarkash on the river Thames in London on Sunday.
INS Tarkash, under the Odia commander Captain Rituraj Sahu, set sail from Mumbai last month and will remain docked in London until next week.
INS Tarkash, a state-of-the art stealth ship, is in the UK for naval exercises and to mark UK India Year of Culture 2017.
The Indian cricket legend was accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar.
“It is a very historic moment as this is the first time an Indian stealth frigate has docked at Canary Wharf in London. We wanted Indians based in the UK to come and be part of this unique event,” said Indian deputy high commissioner to the UK, Dinesh K Patnaik, who joined Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali, for a tour of the ship.