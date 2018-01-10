Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law inducted into UK government

London: Rishi Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys chief Narayana Murthy, is among two new Indian-origin MPs to be inducted into the UK government by British Prime Minister Theresa May following the recent reshuffle of her team of ministers.
Sunak, 37, a Conservative party MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), has been appointed the new parliamentary under- secretary of state in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government as part of a New Year reshuffle this week.
Sunak is joined by fellow pro-Brexit campaigner, Goan- origin Suella Fernandes, who takes charge as parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU).
Sunak and Fernandes, who take charge of their junior ministerial roles as part of Theresa May’s team, were among the prominent Indian-origin campaigners in favour of Britain’s exit from the EU in the June 2016 referendum, pushing for closer ties with Commonwealth countries like India.
The UK-born son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner father is married to Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murthy.
The Oxford University and Stanford MBA graduate co- founded a 1-billion-pound global investment firm and specialised in investing in small British businesses before his entry to the British Parliament in the 2015 general election.