Latest News Update

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to get salary of Rs 16 crore

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Salil Parekh

New Delhi: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh will get a fixed salary of Rs 6.5 crore and would be eligible for a variable pay of Rs 9.75 crore at the end of fiscal year 2018-2019, according to sources.

Parekh, who has been appointed for a 5 year term, will also receive Rs 3.25 crores in restricted stock units, Rs 13 crores in annual performance equity grants and a one-time equity grant of Rs 9.75 crores.

The stock compensation will vest at different points over Parekh’s term.

Former CEO Vishal Sikka, who left Infosys abruptly in August last year after a prolonged standoff with the company’s promoters, earned $6.75 million (nearly Rs 43 crore) in FY17.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

viral video viral video
1.9K
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha
TB medicine TB medicine
1.8K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
turtle smuggling turtle smuggling
763
Headlines

Turtle smuggling racket busted in Odisha, over 1400 turtles recovered

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top