Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to get salary of Rs 16 crore

New Delhi: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh will get a fixed salary of Rs 6.5 crore and would be eligible for a variable pay of Rs 9.75 crore at the end of fiscal year 2018-2019, according to sources.
Parekh, who has been appointed for a 5 year term, will also receive Rs 3.25 crores in restricted stock units, Rs 13 crores in annual performance equity grants and a one-time equity grant of Rs 9.75 crores.
The stock compensation will vest at different points over Parekh’s term.
Former CEO Vishal Sikka, who left Infosys abruptly in August last year after a prolonged standoff with the company’s promoters, earned $6.75 million (nearly Rs 43 crore) in FY17.