Infosys appoints Salil S Parekh as CEO and Managing Director

Bengaluru: IT giant Infosys on Saturday announced the appointment of Salil S Parekh as chief executive officer and managing director of the company effective January 2, 2018.

Parekh will replace U B Pravin Rao, who took over as the Bengaluru-based IT company’s interim CEO and managing director in August.

U B Pravin Rao will step down as the interim CEO and Managing Director effective January 2, 2018, and will continue as Chief Operating Officer and a whole-time Director of the Company.

“We are delighted to have Salil joining as the CEO & MD of Infosys. He has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry. He has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions”, said Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the Board.

Parekh joins Infosys from Capgemini where he was a member of the Group Executive Board. He has Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Infosys said in press release.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company had been searching for a new CEO since August this year after Vishal Sikka quit amid turmoil in the company.