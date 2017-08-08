Infiltration bid foiled in Machil sector, 5 terrorists gunned down

Srinagar: The security forces on Monday evening foiled a major infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Machil sector in Kupwara district and gunned down five terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC). The security forces also recovered heavy weapons from the slain terrorists who were allegedly trying to cross the border. The spot where the encounter took place is more than 110 km’s from Srinagar.

According to a report, the troops monitoring the LoC noticed some suspicious movement and immediately challenged the intruders. The security forces present at the spot shot down five intruders in the ensuing gun battle. Security forces have recovered weapons from the scene. The identity and details of the terrorists are being determined.

Last month, in the same area, another infiltration attempt was foiled by the security forces in which four terrorists were gunned down. The Indian Army has launched combing and search operation in Pulwama district’s Pinglena village, following a tip off about a presence of terrorists.