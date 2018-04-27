Infant thrown into fire by mother succumbs

Bhubaneswar: The infant, who was thrown by her mother into fire over family feud yesterday in Salia Sahi slum here, succumbed to burn injuries here last night.

The seven-month-old baby girl was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and breathed her last at around 11.00 pm.

The infant sustained critical burn injuries and was rushed to Capital Hospital here by neighbours and later was shifted to SCB Hospital as the condition deteriorated. The baby had suffered 80 percent burn injury.

According to reports, the mother, suspected to be mentally unstable, set afire some cloths in her house and later threw the baby into fire.

Neighbours rushed to the spot hearing cry of the child and rescued.

Nayapalli Police launched a probe into the incident.