Infant dies after vaccination in Sundergarh district

Rourkela: A three-month-old baby girl died after allegedly being administered a dose of DPT vaccine at Malgodown-2 area under Uditnagar police limits in Rourkela city of Odisha.

The three-month-old daughter of one Saroj Sahu was administered the vaccine at their house by an Anganwadi worker.

However, the baby died three hours after administering the vaccine, the family alleged.

The infant’s parents lodged a police complaint at Uditnagar police station pointing out that the baby died since she was given a higher dose of the vaccine meant for children above 18 months.

Accepting the complaint, we have registered a case. The exact reason behind the child’s death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received. However, efforts are on to figure out negligence, if any, a police official said.