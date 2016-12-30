PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Twin City

Infamous dacoit ‘Suka’ injured in police encounter

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Suka injured in encounter

Bhubaneswar: Infamous dacoit Sukadeb Behera alias Suka has been injured on his leg in a police encounter at Dhauli area late on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip off, special squad of commissionerate police raided Dhauli area. During the encounter, Suka fired two rounds of gun on the police. The police in return while firing, he sustained injuries on his right leg.

The police also seized one pistol and two live bullets from his possession.

However, police herewith has a suspect of Suka’s involvement in the loot from morning walkers in the capital city, earlier on December 28.

