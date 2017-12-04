Industrialist held over non-payment of dues in Keonjhar

Barbil: Odisha police today arrested an industrialist over alleged non-payment of dues to the tune of Rs 75 lakh to a mines company.

According to reports, owner of Pooja Sponge Iron Kabit Agarwal was arrested on Monday by Barbil police for not paying dues to the tune of Rs 75 lakh to SN Mohanty Mines.

The industrialist was held from his residence in Rourkela last midnight after an FIR was filed by owner of SN Mohanty Mines. As per the complaint, Kabit had bought iron ore from SN Mohanty Mines in 2017-18, but did not pay the payments.

Following which the company had issued reminder, however, despite repeated reminders; Kabit did not pay any heed to the requests. Failing to get any response SN Mohanty mines owner had lodged an FIR in 2014.

Barbil SDPO Sriharsha Mishra said Kabit has been forwarded to a court following the arrest.