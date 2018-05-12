Indore-Puri-Indore Humsafar Express inaugural run today

Bhubaneswar: The Indore-Puri-Indore weekly Humsafar Express is scheduled to operate from today, East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said.

On the inaugural day, the train will leave Indore at 18.15 hrs towards Puri. In the return direction, it will leave Puri at 8.15 hrs on May 14 (Monday) towards Indore.

However, the regular run of 19317 Indore-Puri Humsafar Express train will commence from Indore on every Tuesday with effect from May 22 and from Puri on every Wednesday with effect from May 23, railway sources said.

It would leave Indore at 12.40 hrs on every Tuesday and arrive at Puri at 19.55 hrs on the following days. In the return direction, the train will leave Puri at 23.55 hrs on every Wednesday and reach Indore at 11.25 hrs on every Friday.

The train has 16 AC-3 tier coaches and two guard cum generator car. It has stoppages at Dewas, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda Road, Sambalpur City, Angul, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road from both the directions.