Indonesian tourist boat catches fire, 23 dead

Indonesia boat accident

Jakarta: In a tragic incident, at least 23 people have been killed and 17 are missing after a passenger boat caught fire on Sunday near Jakarta.

The boat was ferrying around 200 people from Jakarta to Tidung Island, a tourist destination 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the capital.

Most of the passengers on the ferry were tourists on way to the Tidung Island for recreation on New Year’s Eve, sources said.

At least 54 people died in November when an overcrowded speedboat carrying three crew and 98 passenger mostly Indonesian migrant workers struck a reef and sunk on its way from Malaysia to Batam.

