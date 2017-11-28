Indonesia volcano: Mount Agung eruption closes Bali’s main airport

Jakarta: Indonesian authorities have issued the highest-level warning possible after volcanic eruptions from Mount Agung on the resort island of Bali that forced the closure of the island’s main airport and evacuation of thousands of residents living nearby.
Thick ash started shooting thousands of meters into the air above Mount Agung on Saturday, driving east and southeast along the archipelago, forcing more than 29,000 people to evacuate from their homes, the Bali Provincial Board for Disaster Relief said, revising their initial estimate.
At Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali’s main airport, flights were canceled for 24 hours from 7:15 am Monday), stranding roughly 59,000 domestic and international passengers, according to the airport’s latest report.
The National Agency for Disaster Management issued a Level 4 alert on Monday, indicating the potential for another larger eruption and recommending no public activities within 8 to 10 kilometers from the peak.
Anyone within that distance of the peak was advised to evacuate.