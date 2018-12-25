Indonesia Tsunami: Toll mounts to 429, over 1,400 injured

Jakarta: The death toll in the deadly Tsunami in Indonesia has risen to 429 and more than 1,400 people are injured, latest reports said.

Search and rescue teams are struggling to find survivors and bodies but the operation is facing hurdles due to heavy rain.

National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told the media that the toll is likely to rise as rescue teams were still finding bodies in the water and washed up on small outer islands.

Latest reports on Tuesday said 1,485 people were injured, 154 remained missing, while 16,082 people sought safety and shelter away from their houses.

The volcano-triggered Tsunami struck the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra almost without warning late Saturday.