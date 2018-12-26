Indonesia Tsunami: Fresh warning issued to people

Sumur (Indonesia): The authorities in Indonesia have issued fresh warnings to people from visiting coastal areas near the erupting volcano.

They have advised the people to avoid the coast in areas where a Tsunami killed more than 420 people last weekend.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Geophysics and Climatology Agency has asked the people late on Tuesday to stay at least 500 meters (1,640 feet) and up to 1 kilometer (less than a mile) from the coastline along the strait that lies between the two main islands.

Reports said government workers were monitoring Anak Krakatoa’s eruptions and high waves.

They said heavy rain were possible on Wednesday.

The people are advised to remain vigilant but not to panic.