Indonesia Tsunami: Flights rerouted to avoid danger

Jakarta: As a precautionary measure, all flights operation around Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano have been rerouted.

This has been done following the alert after a series of eruptions spewed out lava in the region.

Media reports said a five-kilometre exclusion zone around the volcano has also been imposed in view of the alert.

Indonesia’s Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said the alert level has been raised from two to three because of fluctuating eruptions.

Eruptions are still continuing and the danger zone has been extended from two kilometers to five kilometers, the disaster management agency said.

A volcano triggered Tsunami on December 22 hit the Sunda Strait coasts killing over 400 people. Over 22,000 are still missing.