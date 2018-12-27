Indonesia Tsunami: Flights rerouted to avoid danger

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Indonesia Tsunami
8

Jakarta: As a precautionary measure, all flights operation around Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano have been rerouted.

This has been done following the alert after a series of eruptions spewed out lava in the region.

Media reports said a five-kilometre exclusion zone around the volcano has also been imposed in view of the alert.

Related Posts

Afghan Presidential poll to be postponed

4.8-magnitude quake jolts Sicily

Indonesia Tsunami: Fresh warning issued to people

Indonesia’s Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said the alert level has been raised from two to three because of fluctuating eruptions.

Eruptions are still continuing and the danger zone has been extended from two kilometers to five kilometers, the disaster management agency said.

A volcano triggered Tsunami on December 22 hit the Sunda Strait coasts killing over 400 people. Over 22,000 are still missing.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.