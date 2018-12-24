Indonesia Tsunami: Death toll rises to 281, over1000 injured

Jakarta: The death toll in the Indonesia Tsunami has reached 281 with more than 1000 injured.

The national disaster agency said on Monday that desperate searches are going on for survivors who might have escaped the wrath of the volcano triggered Tsunami.

The disaster agency officials said the number of victims and damage will continue to rise.

Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave that slammed into the coast of southern Sumatra and the western tip of Java about 9:30 pm (1430 GMT) on Saturday.

Indonesia’s geological agency said Anak Krakatoa was showing signs of heightened activity for days, spewing plumes of ash thousands of metres into the air.

The vast archipelago nation is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth due to its position on the Pacific Ring of Fire.