Indonesia experiences volcanic eruptions

Jakarta: A volcano has erupted in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province on Sunday.

This has resulted in spewing a column of ash measuring 7.5 km to the sky,a disaster agency official said.

News agencies reported that Mount Soputan erupted twice, first at 7.43 a.m. and the second at 8.57 a.m .

Reports said ashes were spread towards south west and south of the crater and small tremors jolted the area.

The authorities have prohibited activities in the radius of four km as hot lava would flow into the area.

According to reports, Mount Soputan is one of 129 active volcanoes in Indonesia which lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called “the Pacific Ring of Fire”.