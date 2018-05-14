Indigo staffer arrested for making hoax bomb call to Delhi IGI Airport

New Delhi: A 23-year-old Indigo Airline employee was arrested for making a hoax call regarding a bomb on a Mumbai-bound flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on May 2.

The accused identified as Kartik Madhav Bhat, made the call and it was received at the IndiGo Airlines office in the cargo complex of the airport at 8.15 a.m. on May 2, police said. Subsequently, a few Mumbai-bound flights were checked and the call was declared a hoax.

A case was registered and police zeroed in on the owner of the mobile phone from which the call was made. Bhat was arrested from Pune on Friday by a team of the Delhi Police.

During the investigation, it was found that after passing his intermediate examination, Madhav did Diploma in Hospitality and Aviation from Frankfinn Institute in 2013. Thereafter, he started working in the aviation sector and was currently employed with the IndiGo Airlines as Customer Service Officer at the Pune airport.

During interogation, Madhav revealed that his job performance was not up to the mark and he had been given verbal notice to improve his performance in three months or face departmental action.He got depressed and made the call out of frustration and to teach a lesson to the airlines, the police officer said.

Indigo in its statement said it has “suspended an employee for his alleged involvement” after the “initial findings of the police”. “Given the sensitivity of the matter, we will not be able to disclose any further details at the moment. We are fully cooperating and assisting the concerned authorities in this investigation”.