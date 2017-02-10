IndiGo passenger opens emergency chute at Mumbai airport, 1 injured

Headlines

Mumbai: One person was injured on Friday when a passenger opened an emergency chute of an IndiGo aircraft while taxiing at Mumbai airport sources said.

As per sources, budget passenger carrier IndiGo reported that the incident occurred the flight 6E 4134 from Mumbai to Chandigarh today morning.

In a statement the airline said that, “Just after the boarding got completed (while the aircraft was stationary), a passenger seated on seat number 12C suddenly opened the emergency exit door and inflated the slide,”

The passenger was handed over to the security staff and the Central Industrial Security Force, which looks after airport security sources said.

“In this process, a co-passenger seated on 12A received bruises,” IndiGo said in a statement. “Taking a precautionary measure, the captain immediately informed the ground staff about the situation on board and instructed the team to arrange for medical assistance and other necessary action,” said the airline.

