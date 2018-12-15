Indigo Mumbai-Lucknow flight grounded after bomb hoax

Mumbai: An Indigo Mumbai to Lucknow flight was grounded here after a bomb threat.

News agencies said a woman passenger travelling to Delhi from Go Air flight G8 329 approached an IndiGo check-in counter at Terminal 1. She reportedly told the authorities about of a bomb on Indigo Indigo flight 6E 3612.

The authorities immediately shifted the aircraft to an isolated bay for a checkup by Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC). After through checking of the aircraft it was declared “safe” for travel.

Authorities said the woman, identified as one Uma, 41, is a Singapore national. She showed photographs of some unidentified persons and said they were a “threat to the nation”.

They have planted the bomb in the flight, she reportedly said.

Reports said the flight was scheduled to depart at 6.05 am.

It is still not known how many passengers were onboard. It was later found that the woman who reported the bomb threat was “mentally unsound”. The operations resumed after one hour of delay, authorities said.