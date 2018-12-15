IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at BPIA for sick baby

Bhubaneswar: An IndiGo flight made an emergency landing here at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) today after a three-month-old baby fell sick.

According to sources, the Guwahati-Chennai IndiGo aircraft 950 made an emergency landing at BPIA at around 9.30 am after a family complained that their three-month-old baby suffered a seizure.

With all the standard emergency procedures, the flight touched down and the child was immediately deplaned along with the family members. The ailing baby was rushed to the Capital Hospital in an ambulance, sources said.

According to officials, the baby was suffering from a brain disorder, for which it was being taken to Chennai for the check-up.