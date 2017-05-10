Headlines

IndiGo airlines plans to join UDAN scheme, signs provisional order for 50 small planes

Pragativadi News Service
IndiGo airlines

New Delhi: India’s largest IndiGo airlines has inked a deal for buying 50 small planes from French manufacturer ATR for a foray into regional aviation.

IndiGo will use the turboprop fleet to fly new regional routes opened under a governmental plan to connect rural India with the cities, the airline said in a statement.

“In support of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s UDAN vision, we are embarking on a journey to build a nation-wide regional network and connect cities that have not benefited from the growth in Indian aviation,” said IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh.

The company said it would buy the planes from ATR — Avions de Transport Regional G.I.E — at a list price of $1.3 billion.

The purchase signaled the airline’s intention to bid next month for a series of new regional routes being auctioned by the government.

The UDAN scheme will be propped up with a major player like IndiGo

