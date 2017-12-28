Indigenous AAD interceptor missile test-fired off Odisha coast

Bhadrak: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired an Advanced Area Defence (AAD) interceptor missile from Kalam Island, off Odisha coast today.

The supersonic interceptor missile was test fired at 9.50 am.

The interceptor missile, which has the capacity of destroying enemy ballistic missiles at an altitude of 30 km, achieved direct hit and destroyed the incoming ballistic missile, a modified version of Prithvi-II over Bay of Bengal. The DRDO termed it a ‘brilliant’ mission and success in a row.