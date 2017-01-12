India’s second Scorpene class submarine launched

Mumbai: INS Khanderi, the second indigenously built Scorpene submarine, was launched at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai on Thursday.

The submarine was launched by Bina Bhamre, wife of Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, who presided over the function.

The Khanderi (Yard 11876) has superior stealth features and can launch a crippling attack on the enemy with torpedoes and tube-launched anti-ship missiles while it is under water or on surface. The stealth features give the vessel an invulnerability that is unmatched by many submarines, the Indian Navy has said.

The submarine can operate in all theatres, including the tropics and can be used for anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering,mine laying and area surveillance.

Khanderi is named after the Island fort of Maratha forces, which played a vital role in ensuring their supremacy at sea in the late 17th century.