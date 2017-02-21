India’s oldest warship INS Viraat may be sold

New Delhi: The country’s oldest warship INS Viraat will be decommissioned on March 6 with a ceremonial send-off in Mumbai sources said. As per sources, with the proposal to convert it into a museum is yet to take any concrete shape, the warship is in danger of being junked and sold for scrap after the send-off.
The ship’s name is entered in the Guinness World Records for being the oldest serving warship.
The decommissioning ceremony will be attended, among other dignitaries, by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.