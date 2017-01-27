Headlines

India’s Observer Research Foundation think tank ranks top in Asia

Pragativadi News Service
ORF

New Delhi : India’s Delhi based Observer Research Foundation (ORF) has been named as the top think tank in Asia category, a report published by the Global Go To Think Tank quoted on Friday.

The ORF finished 5th out of 90 think tanks in the category spanned by countries like China, Japan, Republic of Korea.

Some other noted institutes who ranked in the list were Delhi based Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses at 7th, Centre for Civil Society 15th, Delhi Policy Group 17th, Centre for Policy Research 18th completing the top 20 think tanks from the country.

ORF, the highest think tank in India in the ‘Top Foreign Policy and International Affairs Think Tanks’ category is at 64th position out of 133 think tanks in the world.

Similarly, it is the only institute from India to feature in the Top Education Policy Think Tanks category in the world ranking at 63rd out of 65 think tanks.

