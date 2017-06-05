Headlines

India’s NSG bid has become more complicated: China

NSG

Beijing: China on Monday said India’s membership bid in the NSG has become “more complicated” under the “new circumstances” as it again ruled out backing New Delhi’s entry in the grouping, saying there should be non-discriminatory solution applicable to all non-NPT signatory countries.

China has been blocking India’s membership in the 48-nation grouping which controls the nuclear commerce even though India has the backing of majority of the members.

The group goes by consensus approach on the admission of new members.

Pakistan has also applied for the NSG membership. While China has not openly supported Pakistan’s membership, it came with a two-step approach which stipulates that the NSG members first need to arrive at a set of principles for the admission of non-NPT states into the NSG and then move forward discussions of specific cases.

