India’s only live volcano ‘Barren Islands’ active again after 150 years

Panaji: Goa based National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) scientists said that India’s only active volcano, the Barren Islands volcano which is located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, erupted for about four hours in January this year.
NIO research team which was in the vicinity of the volcano on January 23, the volcano emitted red lava fountains and samples of volcanic ash have been collected for testing and research.
After sundown the red lava fountains spewing from the crater into the atmosphere and hot lava flows streaming down the slopes of the volcano.
The Barren Islands are located around 140 km northeast of the Andamans capital city Port Blair.