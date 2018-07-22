India’s Lakshya clinches gold in Asia Badminton Junior Championships, creates history

Jakarta: India’s Lakshya Sen won the gold medal in the men’s singles category of the Asia Junior Badminton Championships in Jakarta on Sunday.

Seeded sixth in the tournament, Lakshya registered an easy 21-19, 21-18 victory in 46 minutes by defeating Thailand’s top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the Under-19 final.

En route his road to the title clash, Sen had stunned second seed Li Shifend in the quarter-finals and fourth seed Ikhsan Rumbay in the semi-finals.

With the win, Lakshya became the second after Gautam Thakkar (1965) to bag a gold medal in the men’s singles category at the Asia Junior Badminton Championships. He had also won a bronze in the 2016 edition of the tournament.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) tweeted about the same and wrote, “India’s new Golden Boy! @lakshya_sen enter record books, ending a wait of 53 years to win a gold in the men’s singles event at the Asian Junior Championship with a flawless performance; beats World No1 K Vitidsarn 21-19, 21-18 to secure his biggest ever career medal #IndiaontheRise.”

Indian shuttlers who have previously won a medal at the Asian Junior Championships include Gautam Thakkar (gold in 1965), Pranav Chopra and Prajkta Sawant (bronze in 2009), Sameer Verma (silver) and PV Sindhu (bronze) in 2011, Sindhu (gold) and Sameer Verma (bronze) in 2012.