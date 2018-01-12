India’s historical moment: ISRO successfully launches its 100th satellite

Sriharikota: In a landmark move, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) this morning successfully sent up a rocket carrying India’s 100th satellite along with 30 others.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) lifted off at 9.29 am from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The 30 other satellites include two other satellites from India and 28 satellites from six countries — Canada, Finland, France, Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The 44.4-metre tall rocket lifted off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

Read Also: ISRO successfully launches its 100th satellite

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO scientists on the successful launch of PSLV-C40.

Launch of India's 100th satellite Cartosat-2, along with two co-passenger satellites as well as 28 satellites of six friendly countries, is a moment of pride for every Indian. Congratulations to @isro team of exceptional scientists. A milestone for our country #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 12, 2018

The launch of the 100th satellite by @isro signifies both its glorious achievements, and also the bright future of India's space programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2018

My heartiest congratulations to @isro and its scientists on the successful launch of PSLV today. This success in the New Year will bring benefits of the country's rapid strides in space technology to our citizens, farmers, fishermen etc. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2018

The last launch of IRNSS-1H – India’s first privately built satellite — on August 31 last year had failed because of a freak accident. This is the 42nd flight of the PSLV.