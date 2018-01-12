Headlines

India’s historical moment: ISRO successfully launches its 100th satellite

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ISRO

Sriharikota: In a landmark move, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) this morning successfully sent up a rocket carrying India’s 100th satellite along with 30 others.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) lifted off at 9.29 am from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The 30 other satellites include two other satellites from India and 28 satellites from six countries — Canada, Finland, France, Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The 44.4-metre tall rocket lifted off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

Read Also: ISRO successfully launches its 100th satellite

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO scientists on the successful launch of PSLV-C40.

The last launch of IRNSS-1H – India’s first privately built satellite — on August 31 last year had failed because of a freak accident. This is the 42nd flight of the PSLV.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Cuttack Cuttack
1.1K
Crime

Two days before marriage, man killed brutally in Cuttack
Raj Bhavan garden Raj Bhavan garden
987
Headlines

Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from tomorrow
Odisha Odisha
568
Headlines

Odisha’s tableau not to be a part of Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year
To Top