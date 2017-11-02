PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

India’s first T20 win against New Zealand, by 53 runs

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
T20

New Delhi: India finally tasted success against the team that has been their Achilles heel for long in this format when they outplayed New Zealand by 53 runs in the first T20 international in New Delhi on Wednesday.

At the end of the lopsided game that was also veteran seamer Ashish Nehra’s last in competitive cricket, hosts India sauntered to a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Fittingly, Delhi players Virat Kohli and ShikharDhawan carried Nehra on their shoulders after the win.

This was India’s first win against the Kiwis in six T20 outings. New Zealand innings ended at 149 for eight.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

vacant posts vacant posts
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha CM directs to fill up vacant posts in various departments of State Government
Gram Rozgar Sevaks Gram Rozgar Sevaks
721
Headlines

Odisha Govt hikes salary of Gram Rozgar Sevaks by Rs 2000
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
714
Headlines

Health condition of Jaga, Kalia stable now: Health Minister Pratap Jena

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top