India’s first T20 win against New Zealand, by 53 runs

New Delhi: India finally tasted success against the team that has been their Achilles heel for long in this format when they outplayed New Zealand by 53 runs in the first T20 international in New Delhi on Wednesday.
At the end of the lopsided game that was also veteran seamer Ashish Nehra’s last in competitive cricket, hosts India sauntered to a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Fittingly, Delhi players Virat Kohli and ShikharDhawan carried Nehra on their shoulders after the win.
This was India’s first win against the Kiwis in six T20 outings. New Zealand innings ended at 149 for eight.