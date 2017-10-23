India’s first Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra for skilling in smart cities launched

New Delhi: To bring momentum in skilling through collaborative efforts, the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan here today inaugurated India’s first Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) for Skilling in smart cities, in collaboration with New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Affirming synergies with the Government of India’s flagship programs, the new skill development centres underscore the commitment of the Ministry of Urban Affairs & Housing (MUHA) and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to support skilling in smart cities.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), an executive arm of MSDE, has collaborated with New Delhi Municipal Council Smart City Limited (NDMCSCL) to extend cooperation for setting up of PMKK Centres for Smart Cities, to provide skill training for unemployed youth through its short-term training (STT) module and contribute to the capacity building of municipal employees through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) program.

Inaugurating the skill development centres, Rajnath Singh said, “India which has the privilege of being a young nation, would gain from this demographic dividend to become a superpower and be amongst the top three counties in the world by 2030.