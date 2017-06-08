Indian youth from Telangana shot at in California

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of attack on Indian nationals in foreign countries, a student from Telangana is critical after being shot at in California, US.
Mubeen Ahmed (26), who is pursuing MS from California University, was shot in a shop where he was working a part-time employee. His father said they had got a call from the hospital where he was admitted that Mubeen was critical and unconscious.
Reportedly, the incident occurred around 6 pm on June 4 and the victim’s kin were informed on June 5 by some relatives.
“The hospital authorities have called me and said my son is in ICU in a critical condition. In this tragic situation, we require a Visa to be with him”, Mujib Ahmed, father of the victim said.