Indian Women’s League: Cuttack eves lose in final

New Delhi: The team from Odisha, Rising Students Football Club went down to Eastern Sporting Union in the final of the first ever professional women’s football league Indian Women’s League (IWL) organised in the country. Imphal based Eastern Sporting Union crushed the Cuttack based RSFC by a 3-0 margin in the final match played at Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.
Though the Odisha team had topped the chart after the round-robin league in the Indian Women’s League that kick-started on January 28 with six teams from different parts of the country, it was defeated by the North Eastern team that had come second in the prelim rounds.
RSFC had entered into the Indian Women’s League final by beating Pune City FC by 2-0 goals in the semi-final match while ESUFC got into final after it defeated Alkhapura by 4-1 goal margin. Jeppiyar Institute and Aizwal FC were two other teams participating in this tournament.
Odisha team was led by Sasmita Mallick and had players like Pyari Xaxa. Though RSFC couldn’t win the final, the tournament however is going to be a great platform for women footballers in the country.