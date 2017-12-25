Indian student killed in New Zealand after drunk driver rams into his Car

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an Indian national has died in a road accident in New Zealand. The family of a 29-year-old man from Hyderabad has requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help bring his body back.

Syed Abdul Raheem Fahad, who was studying in Auckland, New Zealand, also worked as a part-time taxi driver there died when a drunk driver jumped a traffic signal at a high speed and rammed into Fahad’s car, killing the latter on the spot, as per sources.

The family, which lives in the Chanchalguda area in Hyderabad, has appealed to Swaraj to help bring Fahad’s body to Hyderabad at the earliest and also for financial assistance, sources said.