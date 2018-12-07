Indian school students, Israeli scientists showcase technology to tackle climate change

New Delhi: Indian school students and Israeli scientists, at a science and technology exhibition organised here on Friday showcased better technological ideas to tackle climate change.

The day-long event, “Bhavishya Bharatam-Vision India 2040”, exhibited tech-based innovative concepts such as door to door delivery using drones and high-speed trains with energy efficiency.

Vision India 2040 was organised at the Amrita Vidyalayam school in Saket with the support from Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, and the Embassy of Israel. The occasion also celebrated the 26th anniversary of bilateral ties between India and Israel.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Noa Hakim, Political Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Embassy of Israel, and Dr. Jagvir Singh, Scientist ‘F’, Director and Head, Awareness and Outreach Program, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India.

Projects such as Dronah-4D (door to door delivery by drones), Angada Pathah (piezoelectric roads equipped with piezoelectric sensors that can produce electricity); Khadyotah (bio-luminescent trees used as streetlights); Aquaponics (sustainable method of food production combining aquaculture and hydroponics) and Artificial River Technology (artificial rivers that hydrate the drought-prone areas with excess water from rivers) became the highlight of the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Hakim explained how Israel became an expert on water conservation and recycling, and how countries like India are adopting Israel’s solutions in tackling climate change problems.

Some of the latest inventions displayed by Israeli scientists included seedless grapes, Sniffphone mobile disease diagnostics, Doxil for treatment of cancer, Exelon for treatment of dementia and a robot for spine and brain surgery.

The exhibition also saw the participation of the Indian Meteorological Department and Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation under the Department of Science and Technology.

Dr. Jagvir Singh said with climate change becoming an alarming reality, “such innovations will probably dominate the Indian landscape by 2040”.

“In the last one year, the temperature has increased by one degree Celsius leading to many changes in sectors like agriculture, health, and water. Monsoon rain patterns are also changing, leading to an excess of rain in certain areas and scarcity in some others. My young friends here are the future of India and the world, and with their insightful and creative work they can tide over the crisis,” he said.