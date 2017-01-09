Latest News Update

Indian Railways to run Pepsi Rajdhani, Coke Shatabdi

Pragativadi News Service
Pepsi Rajdhani

New Delhi:  The passengers could soon be boarding a “Pepsi Rajdhani” or “Coke Shatabdi” from a branded station.

To augment revenues without raising passenger fares or freight rates, the railways has readied a plan to brand trains and stations.

The proposal is ready and is expected to get the approval of the railway board next week.

Under the new policy, a company can buy consolidated media rights for branding the entire train. It can then advertise both inside and outside the bogies.

The plan was accelerated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a recent meeting, asked the railway brass to mop up revenues from alternative sources like tapping advertisement potential.

