Indian Railways to make Delhi-Mumbai journey in just 13 hours

New Delhi: Soon, passengers will be able to travel Delhi – Mumbai route via train in just 13 hours. A new move by Indian Railways will cut down the current time taken to travel one of the busiest railway journey route by three hours, making it a simple overnight journey.
Currently, Rajdhani Express covers the distance in about 16 hours.
Railways conducted a trial using Rajdhani’s Linke Hofman Busch (LHB) coaches and now assessing the results.
The new project is will use 14-coach train, pulled by a single engine, with a capability of 200 kmph.
Currently, speed restrictions, signaling systems and track conditions, force trains to under-perform in terms of speed. This new train will reportedly travel at a speed of 180 kmph.
In a ‘soft trial’, the train took about 13 hours with two operational halts to complete the journey.