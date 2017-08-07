PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

Indian Railways to make Delhi-Mumbai journey in just 13 hours

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Indian Railways

New Delhi: Soon, passengers will be able to travel Delhi – Mumbai route via train in just 13 hours. A new move by Indian Railways will cut down the current time taken to travel one of the busiest railway journey route by three hours, making it a simple overnight journey.

Currently, Rajdhani Express covers the distance in about 16 hours.

Railways conducted a trial using Rajdhani’s Linke Hofman Busch (LHB) coaches and now assessing the results.

The new project is will use 14-coach train, pulled by a single engine, with a capability of 200 kmph.

Currently, speed restrictions, signaling systems and track conditions, force trains to under-perform in terms of speed. This new train will reportedly travel at a speed of 180 kmph.

In a ‘soft trial’, the train took about 13 hours with two operational halts to complete the journey.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Pal Heights Pal Heights
6.3K
Headlines

In pics: Deadly house fire that left 5 dead at Pal Heights owner’s residence
young woman young woman
2.6K
Crime

Young woman raped, murdered in Puri forest
Pal Heights Pal Heights
2.4K
Headlines

Five people of Pal Heights hotel owner’s family charred to death in city
Suranjan Satpathy Suranjan Satpathy
2.0K
Headlines

Odisha CM’s Joint Secretary, Suranjan Satpathy passes away
heavy rainfall heavy rainfall
1.1K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha in next 48 hours
To Top